78°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local Las Vegas

Pedestrian killed in crash with multiple vehicles, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 27, 2023 - 9:09 am
 
Updated September 27, 2023 - 9:16 am
Police investigate a crash involving a pedestrian Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, on East Flamingo R ...
Police investigate a crash involving a pedestrian Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, on East Flamingo Road near Pearl Street in Las Vegas. (Nevada Department of Transportation FASTCam)

One person was killed after a crash Wednesday morning in east Las Vegas.

Police were called at 7:53 a.m. to the crash at East Flamingo Road and South Pearl Street, which involved multiple vehicles and a pedestrian, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Mark Wahlberg sells Summerlin home for $16.6 million
Mark Wahlberg sells Summerlin home for $16.6 million
2
U2’s opening act at The Sphere ‘a big person’
U2’s opening act at The Sphere ‘a big person’
3
Josh McDaniels betting favorite to be 1st NFL coach fired
Josh McDaniels betting favorite to be 1st NFL coach fired
4
Heading to a Sphere show? Here’s what NOT to do at the new venue
Heading to a Sphere show? Here’s what NOT to do at the new venue
5
Report: Teen charged with murder in hit-and-run claimed he’ll ‘Be out in 30 days’
Report: Teen charged with murder in hit-and-run claimed he’ll ‘Be out in 30 days’
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
2 injured in 2-vehicle crash involving Metro car
2 injured in 2-vehicle crash involving Metro car
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down traffic in south central Las Vegas Valley
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down traffic in south central Las Vegas Valley
2 killed in separate Las Vegas crashes
2 killed in separate Las Vegas crashes
Speed, impairment suspected in fatal North Las Vegas crash
Speed, impairment suspected in fatal North Las Vegas crash
Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in western valley
Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in western valley
One killed in two-vehicle crash in east valley
One killed in two-vehicle crash in east valley