Pedestrian killed in crash with multiple vehicles, police say

One person was killed after a crash Wednesday morning in east Las Vegas.

Police investigate a crash involving a pedestrian Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, on East Flamingo Road near Pearl Street in Las Vegas. (Nevada Department of Transportation FASTCam)

One person was killed after a crash Wednesday morning in east Las Vegas.

Police were called at 7:53 a.m. to the crash at East Flamingo Road and South Pearl Street, which involved multiple vehicles and a pedestrian, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.