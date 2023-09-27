Pedestrian killed in crash with multiple vehicles, police say
One person was killed after a crash Wednesday morning in east Las Vegas.
Police were called at 7:53 a.m. to the crash at East Flamingo Road and South Pearl Street, which involved multiple vehicles and a pedestrian, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.
