Pedestrian killed in east Las Vegas crash identified

The 42-year-old was struck by a vehicle March 25 near Fairlight Drive and Sloan Lane.

Clark County coroner’s office (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the woman struck and killed by a car on March 25 in east Las Vegas.

She was Carina Vasquez, 42, of Las Vegas. Her cause and manner of death were pending as of Thursday, according to the coroner’s office.

The 42-year-old Las Vegas resident was struck by a car that morning near Fairlight Drive and Sloan Lane, the Metropolitan Police Department has said.

Contact Dalton LaFerney at dlaferney@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0288. Follow @daltonlaferney on Twitter.