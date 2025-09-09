Pedestrian killed in east Las Vegas crash identified

82°F
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 9, 2025
 

A 34-year-old man who was hit and killed by a vehicle last week while attempting to cross an east Las Vegas Valley road was identified.

The Clark County coroner’s office said Las Vegas resident Eric Wilborn died Thursday after police said he was hit by a driver “at a high rate of speed” while attempting to cross Nellis Boulevard near Stewart Avenue. Wilborn died of multiple blunt traumatic injuries and his death was ruled an accident, according to the coroner.

Wilborn died at an area hospital a short time after the crash, police said. Driver impairment was not suspected, but the driver, Parker Carreras, 21, was arrested on suspected reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm.

Las Vegas Justice Court records show Carreras posted bond. He is due in court again next month.

