Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in south Las Vegas



/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 18, 2025 - 5:18 am
 

A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Thursday morning in the south Las Vegas Valley, according to police.

Lt. J. Edens with the Metropolitan Police Department said in a text message that the crash occurred at about 3:30 a.m. near Las Vegas Boulevard and Frias Avenue.

A pedestrian, identified as a male in his 40s, was struck outside of a marked crosswalk, Edens said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, a driver in an unknown vehicle fled the scene before officers arrived.

