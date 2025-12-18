Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in south Las Vegas

A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Thursday morning in the south Las Vegas Valley, according to police.

Lt. J. Edens with the Metropolitan Police Department said in a text message that the crash occurred at about 3:30 a.m. near Las Vegas Boulevard and Frias Avenue.

A pedestrian, identified as a male in his 40s, was struck outside of a marked crosswalk, Edens said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, a driver in an unknown vehicle fled the scene before officers arrived.