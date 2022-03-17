Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in central Las Vegas

Police said at 12:37 a.m. they were called to a report of a person injured at Cameron Street and Harmon Avenue, near Decatur Boulevard and West Tropicana Avenue.

Police released surveillance photos of the white sedan they believe was involved in a hit-and-run accident that left a 60-year-old man dead on Thursday, March 17, 2022. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A driver was arrested after fatally striking a 60-year-old man in central Las Vegas and leaving the scene early Thursday, police said.

Officers were called at 12:37 a.m. to a report of a person injured at Cameron Street and Harmon Avenue, near Decatur Boulevard and West Tropicana Avenue, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement Thursday afternoon. Officers found the gravely wounded Las Vegas man. He was later pronounced dead by medical personnel.

Police said witness statements and other evidence indicated the vehicle was traveling west on Harmon when the pedestrian started to cross Harmon at Cameron in a marked crosswalk on the east side of the intersection. The front of the vehicle struck the pedestrian, tossing the man into the air. He came to rest on the west side of the intersection in the westbound travel lanes.

The vehicle, a white sedan, drove off with damage to the front left headlight and windshield, police said.

The driver, who was not identified, was later arrested, police said.

Ricky Oehler said Thursday in a message to the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the victim was Elwood Hensley, 60, a bellman at The Linq Hotel.

He lived near the area where he died, Oehler said, describing him as a funny, sarcastic guy. Everyone called him “Fluffy,” Oehler said, because of the Afro hairstyle he maintained for years before going bald.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 702-828-3786.

