Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run Las Vegas Valley crash

Police tape across Horse Drive near North El Capitan Way in the northwest Las Vegas Valley after a fatal crash early Friday, May 3, 2019. (Jessica Terrones/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pedestrain was killed in a hit-and-run crash in the northwest valley early Friday.

The incident was reported at 4:57 a.m. at Horse Drive and North El Capitan Way, according to the Metropolitan Police Department website.

No vehicle description has been made available.

There are road closures in the immediate area and are expected to last several hours as Metro’s fatal detail investigates.

The Clark County coroner will release the name of the victim after relatives have been notified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.