Pedestrian killed in Las Vegas crash identified

Las Vegas police said that Bradley was crossing Charleston outside of a marked crosswalk.

The Clark County Coroner's office in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the 62-year-old pedestrian killed Wednesday night in a hit-and-run crash.

Glen Bradley died of blunt-force injuries after he was struck by a Chrysler LHS near East Charleston Boulevard and Crestwood Avenue in the central valley. Las Vegas police said that Bradley was crossing Charleston outside of a marked crosswalk.

His death, ruled an accident by the coroner’s office, is the 38th traffic fatality investigated this year by the Metropolitan Police Department.

Anyone with information should contact Metro’s collision investigation section at 702-828-4060 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

East Charleston Boulevard and Crestwood Avenue, las vegas, nv