86°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Local Las Vegas

Pedestrian killed in Monday hit-and-run was Las Vegas man, 60

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 4, 2021 - 12:23 pm
 
Las Vegas police investigate a fatal hit-and-run crash at the intersection of Flamingo Road an ...
Las Vegas police investigate a fatal hit-and-run crash at the intersection of Flamingo Road and Burnham Avenue early Monday, May 3, 2021. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a pedestrian who was killed in a hit-and-run crash in east Las Vegas early Monday.

He was 60-year-old James Fleisher of Las Vegas, the coroner’s office said. He died of blunt force injuries and his death was ruled an accident.

The Metropolitan Police Department had previously identified Fleisher as being from Oceanside, California.

Police said Fleisher was hit by a westbound Mercedes while he was walking in a marked crosswalk at the intersection of Flamingo Road and Burnham Avenue. The driver of the Mercedes fled the scene.

The car, which police said might be white, likely has “front-end/windshield damage,” according to Lt. David Gordon. Fleisher was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center but died shortly after he arrived.

Police asked for the public’s help finding the Mercedes and its driver. Anyone with information can contact Las Vegas police at 702-828-3595 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Nevada prison officials unsure on execution method for Zane Floyd
Nevada prison officials unsure on execution method for Zane Floyd
2
Nevada eases mask mandate to align with CDC guidance
Nevada eases mask mandate to align with CDC guidance
3
California tribe buying Palms in Las Vegas for $650M
California tribe buying Palms in Las Vegas for $650M
4
Wynn, Encore casinos can operate at 100 percent capacity
Wynn, Encore casinos can operate at 100 percent capacity
5
Fox 5 Las Vegas sold as part of $2.7B deal
Fox 5 Las Vegas sold as part of $2.7B deal
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST