Pedestrian killed in northeast Las Vegas Valley crash

A pedestrian was killed Friday morning in the northeast Las Vegas Valley.

The crash occurred just before 6:45 a.m. near East Lake Mead Boulevard and Lamont Street, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

The vehicle remained on scene, and impairment is not suspected at this time, Metro said.

Commuters are asked to avoid the area.

In an interview with the Review-Journal on Wednesday, Sheriff Kevin McMahill said reducing carnage on Las Vegas Valley roadways requires a community-wide commitment to safer driving.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

