1 pedestrian dead, 1 with life-threatening injuries after separate crashes in Las Vegas

Police block the intersection of North Las Vegas and North Lamb boulevards after a crash Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Nevada Department of Transportation FASTCam)

Two crashes involving pedestrians Friday morning left one person dead and a second with life-threatening injuries, according to Las Vegas police.

A crash in the northeast valley occurred at 5:48 a.m. on North Las Vegas and North Lamb boulevards, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. The driver of a four-door sedan was northbound on North Las Vegas Boulevard when he struck the victim in the roadway.

The driver stayed on scene, and there were no signs of impairment, police said.

North Las Vegas Boulevard is closed in both directions between Lamb and Walnut.

A second crash occurred at 6:10 a.m. near Boulder Highway and Whitney Avenue, police said.

Authorities said a pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said that the vehicle in this crash also remained at the scene and impairment was not suspected.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

