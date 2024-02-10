Pedestrian killed in south Las Vegas crash
A pedestrian was struck and killed by an SUV in south Las Vegas Friday evening.
The Metropolitan Police Department responded shortly before 6 p.m. to Las Vegas Boulevard South and Richmar Avenue, Lt. Miguel Garcia said.
🚨Fatal Collision Reported 🚨
We are investigating a fatal collision‼️Please avoid the area of Las Vegas Blvd & Richmar #ThisHasGotToStop #SaveALifeEvenIfItsYours #fatalcrash pic.twitter.com/YpEXWNZgRa
— LVMPD Traffic Bureau (@LVMPD_Traffic) February 10, 2024
The adult pedestrian — who was crossing the boulevard when they were hit by the southbound vehicle — died at the scene, Garcia said.
Motorists should expect hours-long delays in the area while the investigation was ongoing, Garcia said.
