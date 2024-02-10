44°F
Pedestrian killed in south Las Vegas crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 9, 2024 - 7:54 pm
 
Updated February 9, 2024 - 7:57 pm
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A pedestrian was struck and killed by an SUV in south Las Vegas Friday evening.

The Metropolitan Police Department responded shortly before 6 p.m. to Las Vegas Boulevard South and Richmar Avenue, Lt. Miguel Garcia said.

The adult pedestrian — who was crossing the boulevard when they were hit by the southbound vehicle — died at the scene, Garcia said.

Motorists should expect hours-long delays in the area while the investigation was ongoing, Garcia said.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.

