Pedestrian killed in southeast Las Vegas crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 14, 2021 - 7:16 pm
 
A female pedestrian died Thursday after a crash in southeast Las Vegas.

Officers were called at 5:47 p.m. to 4375 Boulder Highway, near East Twain Avenue, after a report of a motorcycle crash, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ken Nogle.

Nogle said investigators are unsure who was at fault and what caused the crash.

The male motorcycle rider is not suspected of impairment and had non-life-threatening injuries. The woman was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Boulder Highway was closed in both directions near the crash while officers investigated.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278.

THE LATEST