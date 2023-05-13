Pedestrian killed in Spring Valley; driver ‘possibly overdosing’

The crash occurred around 7:05 p.m. near West Desert Inn Road and South Decatur Boulevard.

A pedestrian was fatally struck Friday night in Spring Valley by a vehicle whose driver police said was driving recklessly and possibly overdosing.

The crash occurred around 7:05 p.m. near West Desert Inn Road and South Decatur Boulevard. A black sedan was being driven recklessly north on Decatur when the driver lost control and hit several light poles and a pedestrian, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Miguel Ibarra.

He said the pedestrian was taken to the hospital where the person died.

The driver and passenger of the sedan were also hospitalized.

“The driver and passenger were possibly overdosing,” Ibarra said in a text message.

