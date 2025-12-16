Pedestrian killed in suspected DUI crash in northwest Las Vegas

A 73-year-old pedestrian was killed in a suspected DUI crash Monday night in the northwest Las Vegas Valley, according to police.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Vehicles are seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Metropolitan Police Department said the crash occurred at 9:34 p.m. on North Rancho Drive north of Duncan Drive.

Evidence at the scene indicated a pedestrian was crossing the street outside of a “marked or implied crosswalk” and was struck by a Honda Civic, authorities said in a news release. Medical personnel pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene.

The driver, identified as Damien Faria, 49, remained at the scene and showed signs of impairment, police said.

“The driver was arrested on DUl related charges,” the department noted in the release.