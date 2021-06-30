87°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Local Las Vegas

Pedestrian killed in suspected impaired driving crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 29, 2021 - 7:52 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo)

A pedestrian was killed Tuesday after a suspected impaired driving crash in northwest Las Vegas.

Officers were called just after 5:30 p.m. to the intersection of West Cheyenne Avenue and North Grand Canyon Drive after a report of a crash involving a a truck and a pedestrian, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler.

Boxler said the pedestrian was a man and he was taken to University Medical Center trauma center where he died within an hour of the crash.

The driver of the white truck was uninjured, and he was arrested on suspected impaired driving, Boxler said.

Eastbound Cheyenne was closed at Grand Canyon as officers investigated.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
First transgender Miss Nevada USA calls win ‘huge honor’
First transgender Miss Nevada USA calls win ‘huge honor’
2
Billionaire buys most expensive home ever sold in Southern Nevada
Billionaire buys most expensive home ever sold in Southern Nevada
3
‘Madhouse’ indeed: Vegas showman Beacher clears $710K at Resorts World
‘Madhouse’ indeed: Vegas showman Beacher clears $710K at Resorts World
4
Lack of monsoon rains in Las Vegas could end this week
Lack of monsoon rains in Las Vegas could end this week
5
Delta variant found in Nevada COVID cases has tripled
Delta variant found in Nevada COVID cases has tripled
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST