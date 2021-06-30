Pedestrian killed in suspected impaired driving crash

A pedestrian was killed Tuesday after a suspected impaired driving crash in northwest Las Vegas.

Officers were called just after 5:30 p.m. to the intersection of West Cheyenne Avenue and North Grand Canyon Drive after a report of a crash involving a a truck and a pedestrian, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler.

Boxler said the pedestrian was a man and he was taken to University Medical Center trauma center where he died within an hour of the crash.

The driver of the white truck was uninjured, and he was arrested on suspected impaired driving, Boxler said.

Eastbound Cheyenne was closed at Grand Canyon as officers investigated.

