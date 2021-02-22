Pedestrian killed in west Las Vegas crash

Las Vegas police said the driver cooperated and did not show signs of impairment.

(Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

One person was struck and killed by a car while crossing a west Las Vegas street on Sunday night, police said.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said the pedestrian was crossing Rainbow Boulevard at Spring Valley Parkway around 8 p.m. when the person was hit by a 2-door Chrysler driving through the intersection on a green light.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital where they died, Gordon said.

The driver of the Chrysler cooperated with police and did not show signs of impairment. The intersection was closed as of 10:45 p.m. and Gordon said it likely would not reopen until 1 a.m.

