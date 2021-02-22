48°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Local Las Vegas

Pedestrian killed in west Las Vegas crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 21, 2021 - 10:57 pm
 
(Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
(Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

One person was struck and killed by a car while crossing a west Las Vegas street on Sunday night, police said.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said the pedestrian was crossing Rainbow Boulevard at Spring Valley Parkway around 8 p.m. when the person was hit by a 2-door Chrysler driving through the intersection on a green light.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital where they died, Gordon said.

The driver of the Chrysler cooperated with police and did not show signs of impairment. The intersection was closed as of 10:45 p.m. and Gordon said it likely would not reopen until 1 a.m.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas murder suspect focus of ‘Dateline’ series ‘The Widower’
Las Vegas murder suspect focus of ‘Dateline’ series ‘The Widower’
2
EDITORIAL: My property ‘has literally been hijacked’
EDITORIAL: My property ‘has literally been hijacked’
3
Sex workers struggle amid pandemic shutdown of Nevada brothels
Sex workers struggle amid pandemic shutdown of Nevada brothels
4
Heavy traffic packs 1-15 at California-Nevada border
Heavy traffic packs 1-15 at California-Nevada border
5
2 arrested after Saturday homicide in west Las Vegas Valley
2 arrested after Saturday homicide in west Las Vegas Valley
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST