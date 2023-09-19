89°F
Local Las Vegas

Pedestrian killed in west Las Vegas Valley crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 19, 2023 - 10:48 am
 
Updated September 19, 2023 - 10:56 am
A pedestrian was killed and the driver was arrested after a crash Tuesday morning in the west Las Vegas Valley.

The crash was reported just before 1:10 a.m. on West Twain Avenue east of South Jones Boulevard, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

Metro is reporting that it is the 101st traffic-related fatality in its jurisdiction. The crash remains under investigation.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

