Pedestrian killed in west Las Vegas Valley crash

A pedestrian was killed and the driver was arrested after a crash Tuesday morning in the west Las Vegas Valley.

The crash was reported just before 1:10 a.m. on West Twain Avenue east of South Jones Boulevard, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

Metro is reporting that it is the 101st traffic-related fatality in its jurisdiction. The crash remains under investigation.

