Pedestrian killed in western Las Vegas Valley crash

One person was killed after two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle in the west valley Saturday night, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Police investigate a vehicle after a fatal crash near Durango Drive and Twain Avenue in Las Vegas, Sunday, March 8, 2020. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Police work at the scene of a fatal crash near Durango Drive and Twain Avenue in Las Vegas, Sunday, March 8, 2020. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

A Las Vegas man died when he was struck by a vehicle Saturday in the western Las Vegas Valley.

Authorities responded to a crash just after 10:25 p.m. in front of 3825 S. Durango Drive, south of West Spring Mountain Road. Two pedestrians were crossing Durango Drive from the west “outside of any marked crosswalk,” according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

A 2018 Dodge Ram traveling northbound hit the two pedestrians. The 43-year-old man was struck and thrown into a desert area east of the road. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A 37-year-old female pedestrian was struck by the left side mirror and was “knocked” into the roadway, according to the release. The female was taken to University Medical Center for treatment.

The 60-year-old driver did not show signs of impairment, the release said.

The pedestrian death marks the 21st traffic fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year. The incident remains under investigation. The Clark County coroner’s office will release the identity of the deceased.

Dalton LaFerney contributed to this story.

