Pedestrian killed on Interstate 15 in southern Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 4, 2021 - 12:06 pm
 
Police investigate a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, on Interstate ...
Police investigate a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, on Interstate 15 in Las Vegas. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

A pedestrian was struck and killed Monday morning on Interstate 15 in the southern Las Vegas Valley.

The Nevada Highway Patrol tweeted that the fatality occurred in the northbound lanes of the interstate north of Starr Avenue. Only one northbound travel lane was open as the agency investigated.

Further details were not immediately released.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

