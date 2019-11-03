Pedestrian outside crosswalk hit, injured in southwest Las Vegas

Police said the man crossed Decatur outside of a marked crosswalk “in a dimly lit area.”

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

A man suffered critical injuries late Saturday night after he was struck by a car in the south valley.

The 37-year-old Las Vegas man was struck just before midnight as he crossed Decatur Boulevard near Sunset Road, police said.

He was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition. The driver who struck him, a 38-year-old woman, stayed at the scene and did not show signs of impairment.

