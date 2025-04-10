64°F
Pedestrian seriously injured after hit by bus in Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating a crash that left a pedestrian seriously injured after they were struck by a bus early Thursday morning.
Las Vegas police are investigating a crash that left a pedestrian seriously injured after they were struck by a bus early Thursday morning.
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 10, 2025 - 6:31 am
 
Updated April 10, 2025 - 6:34 am

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a crash that left a pedestrian seriously injured after they were struck by a bus early Thursday morning.

According to Las Vegas police, the crash occurred at about 5:24 a.m. on westbound Lake Mead near Marion Drive.

Authorities say an RTC bus was traveling westbound on Lake Mead when the vehicle struck a pedestrian that was in the roadway.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries, police said.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

