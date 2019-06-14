Pedestrian seriously injured by pickup in central Las Vegas

A pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in the central valley Thursday night, according to Las Vegas police.

A pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in the central valley Thursday night, according to Las Vegas police.

About 11:40 a.m., officers responded to the area of Arville Street and West Charleston Boulevard after a woman walking outside of a marked crosswalk was struck by a pickup, Metro Lt. Adrian Beas said.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, he said.

Impairment was not suspected and the pickup driver remained at the scene, Beas said.

The intersection was closed for several hours, but reopened to traffic about 5 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.