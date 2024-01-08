Pedestrian struck and killed in Las Vegas crash

A vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian Monday morning in the southern valley.

(Getty Images)

The crash occurred around 8:55 a.m. near Blue Diamond Road and Mohawk Street, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jonathan Riddle.

According to the Department of Transportation, Blue Diamond was closed between Decatur Boulevard and Jones Boulevard.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.