Pedestrian struck by car, killed in central Las Vegas

A pedestrian was struck by a car and killed in central Las Vegas Tuesday night.

Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police said at 10:25 p.m. the man, who’s identity was not immediately known, walked into the roadway on South Maryland Parkway near East Reno Avenue. Police said he was outside of a marked crosswalk when a 2017 Volkswagen Jetta headed southbound on Maryland struck him. The pedestrian died at the scene.

The driver of the Volkswagen, a 20-year-old Las Vegas man, remained at the crash site and did not show signs of impairment. The death is the 67th traffic-related fatality in Las Vegas police jurisdiction in 2022.

