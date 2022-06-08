82°F
Pedestrian struck by car, killed in central Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 8, 2022 - 6:27 am
 
Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pedestrian was struck by a car and killed in central Las Vegas Tuesday night.

Las Vegas police said at 10:25 p.m. the man, who’s identity was not immediately known, walked into the roadway on South Maryland Parkway near East Reno Avenue. Police said he was outside of a marked crosswalk when a 2017 Volkswagen Jetta headed southbound on Maryland struck him. The pedestrian died at the scene.

The driver of the Volkswagen, a 20-year-old Las Vegas man, remained at the crash site and did not show signs of impairment. The death is the 67th traffic-related fatality in Las Vegas police jurisdiction in 2022.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

