ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Local Las Vegas

Pedestrian struck by van last week in Las Vegas has died

By Dana Rutkin Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 9, 2017 - 11:41 am
 

A pedestrian who was critically injured after being struck by a van Wednesday in the central Las Vegas Valley died Friday.

Las Vegas police said Tuesday that Jack Jordan, 59, of Las Vegas died from injuries he suffered in the crash. Police said Jordan was hit after the van collided with an SUV, sending the van onto the sidewalk, where Jordan was standing.

Police responded to the crash about 11:20 a.m. at the intersection of East Flamingo Road and South Palos Verdes Street. Jordan was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he died.

The accident remains under investigation by the Metropolitan Police Department’s collision investigation section.

Contact Dana Rutkin at 702-383-0381. Follow @DanadRutkin on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like