Pedestrian struck by van last week in Las Vegas has died

A pedestrian who was critically injured after being struck by a van Wednesday in the central Las Vegas Valley died Friday.

Las Vegas police said Tuesday that Jack Jordan, 59, of Las Vegas died from injuries he suffered in the crash. Police said Jordan was hit after the van collided with an SUV, sending the van onto the sidewalk, where Jordan was standing.

Police responded to the crash about 11:20 a.m. at the intersection of East Flamingo Road and South Palos Verdes Street. Jordan was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he died.

The accident remains under investigation by the Metropolitan Police Department’s collision investigation section.

