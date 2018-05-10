Pedestrian struck by vehicle at Sunset Park in Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Thursday morning at Sunset Park.

The Clark County Park Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at Sunset Park near Maule Avenue on Thursday, May 10, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The crash was reported just before 6 a.m. at a parking lot off Eastern Avenue near Maule Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Daniel Alvarado.

The pedestrian was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center for treatment, but as of 7 a.m. their condition was unknown, he said.

Metro’s traffic unit is investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

