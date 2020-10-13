Pedestrian struck by vehicle, killed in east Las Vegas

A pedestrian has been killed after being hit by a vehicle in the east Las Vegas Valley.

Police block of the entrance to a Siegel Suites, where a crash happened about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday near Nellis Boulevard and Twain Avenue. (Katelyn Newerg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Las Vegas police unit blocks the road as officers investigate a fatal auto-pedestrian crash at South Nellis Boulevard and East Flamingo Road on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. (RTC fast camera)

The fatality occurred about 4:30 a.m. near South Nellis Boulevard and East Twain Avenue, according to police Lt. David Gordon.

The pedestrian died at a nearby hospital.

Northbound Nellis was closed at Flamingo as of 6:30 a.m., while southbound Nellis was closed at Twain. Motorists should find other routes.

The police fatal detail team is investigating and is expected to release details later Tuesday, Gordon said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

