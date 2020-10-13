66°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Local Las Vegas

Pedestrian struck by vehicle, killed in east Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 13, 2020 - 6:05 am
 
Updated October 13, 2020 - 8:21 am

A pedestrian has been killed after being hit by a vehicle in the east Las Vegas Valley.

The fatality occurred about 4:30 a.m. near South Nellis Boulevard and East Twain Avenue, according to police Lt. David Gordon.

The pedestrian died at a nearby hospital.

Northbound Nellis was closed at Flamingo as of 6:30 a.m., while southbound Nellis was closed at Twain. Motorists should find other routes.

The police fatal detail team is investigating and is expected to release details later Tuesday, Gordon said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Strip escalators and elevators never seem to work. Here’s why.
Strip escalators and elevators never seem to work. Here’s why.
2
Trump’s weekly $300 boost coming to jobless this month
Trump’s weekly $300 boost coming to jobless this month
3
1 injured in shooting at Miracle Mile Shops on Strip
1 injured in shooting at Miracle Mile Shops on Strip
4
$100K royal flush progressive hits at off-Strip casino
$100K royal flush progressive hits at off-Strip casino
5
Underground people-mover station at Allegiant Stadium up for vote
Underground people-mover station at Allegiant Stadium up for vote
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST