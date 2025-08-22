98°F
Pedestrian struck by vehicle, seriously injured near Strip

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 21, 2025 - 11:33 pm
 

A pedestrian was hospitalized with serious injuries after a Tuesday night crash just east of the Las Vegas Strip, police said.

At 9:08 p.m., officers from the Metropolitan Police Department responded to Tropicana Avenue and Koval Lane regarding a collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle, according to Metro Lt. Sean Miller. Miller stated that the pedestrian was taken to the hospital and was being treated for serious injuries.

He added that Metro’s traffic bureau was on the scene “investigating the circumstances” of the crash. Advising drivers to avoid the area, Miller noted that traffic lanes between Koval Lane and Paradise Road had been closed.

“The restrictions will stay in place until the accident is cleared,” Miller said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com.

