73°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

Pedestrian struck, critically injured in far southwest valley

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
A legal dispute began shortly after developer EHB Cos. bought the 250-acre golf course in 2015 ...
Las Vegas breaks silence, defends legal battle with would-be Badlands developer
Police are seeking information on this man in connection with a robbery that took place Monday, ...
Robbery of letter carrier in northwest Las Vegas investigated
Sheriff Kevin McMahill speaks to the Las Vegas Review-Journal at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Pol ...
‘Bad driving behaviors in Las Vegas’: Sheriff addresses spike in fatal crashes
Daniel Rodimer appears in court during his arraignment at the Regional Justice Center in Las Ve ...
Ex-congressional candidate pleads not guilty to murder charge
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 8, 2024 - 2:45 pm
 
Updated May 8, 2024 - 3:27 pm

A 17-year-old pedestrian is in critical condition after a collision with a vehicle in the southwest valley Wednesday afternoon.

The collision was reported about 12:40 p.m. near Quarterhorse Lane and Mountains Edge Parkway, south of Blue Diamond Road near South Fort Apache Road.

The teen was taken to University Medical Center and was last known to be in critical condition. Later, police said his injuries were not life-threartening.

Several pedestrians were killed or critically injured in the Las Vegas Valley in recent days.

“We have bad driving behaviors in Las Vegas,” Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill said in a Wednesday interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Metro has seen 61 traffic fatalities in its jurisdiction as of Wednesday, a 32 percent spike compared to the same time period last year, the sheriff noted.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
77 red light runners nabbed in 6 hours at Henderson intersection
recommend 2
Woman hit, killed in northwest valley while pushing disabled car
recommend 3
Motorcyclist dies in southwest valley crash
recommend 4
Moped driver loses control, dies in northeast valley crash
recommend 5
Las Vegas 911 system restored after outage lasting hours
recommend 6
California man identified as victim in fatal hit-and-run in Summerlin