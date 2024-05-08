Pedestrian struck, critically injured in far southwest valley

The collision was reported about 12:40 p.m. near Quarterhorse Lane and Mountains Edge Parkway, south of Blue Diamond Road near South Fort Apache Road.

A 17-year-old pedestrian is in critical condition after a collision with a vehicle in the southwest valley Wednesday afternoon.

The collision was reported about 12:40 p.m. near Quarterhorse Lane and Mountains Edge Parkway, south of Blue Diamond Road near South Fort Apache Road.

The teen was taken to University Medical Center and was last known to be in critical condition. Later, police said his injuries were not life-threartening.

Several pedestrians were killed or critically injured in the Las Vegas Valley in recent days.

“We have bad driving behaviors in Las Vegas,” Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill said in a Wednesday interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Metro has seen 61 traffic fatalities in its jurisdiction as of Wednesday, a 32 percent spike compared to the same time period last year, the sheriff noted.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.