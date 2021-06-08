Pedestrian struck, injured in east Las Vegas

A pedestrian is in critical condition after they were hit by a car in east Las Vegas on Monday night.

Lt. Travis Cunningham said officers were called to the area of Sandhill Road and Owens Avenue around 7:38 p.m. in response to reports of an auto-pedestrian crash.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with “serious injuries,” Cunningham said. Due to the severity of the injuries, the Metropolitan Police Department’s fatal investigators are on scene.

No other information was immediately available.

