Local Las Vegas

Pedestrian struck, injured in far southwest valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 8, 2024 - 2:45 pm
 
Updated May 8, 2024 - 10:51 pm

A 17-year-old pedestrian suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a collision with a vehicle in the southwest valley Wednesday afternoon, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The collision was reported about 12:40 p.m. near Quarterhorse Lane and Mountains Edge Parkway, south of Blue Diamond Road near South Fort Apache Road.

The teen was taken to University Medical Center but their injuries were not life-threatening. Earlier, police had said his injuries were critical.

Several pedestrians were killed or critically injured in the Las Vegas Valley in recent days.

“We have bad driving behaviors in Las Vegas,” Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill said in a Wednesday interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Metro has seen 61 traffic fatalities in its jurisdiction as of Wednesday, a 32 percent spike compared to the same time period last year, the sheriff noted.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

