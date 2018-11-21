Pedestrian struck, killed by 2 vehicles in central Las Vegas

A pedestrian died after after being hit by two vehicles in the central Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday night, police said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police were called just before 8:30 p.m. to the crash at East Flamingo Road west of Burnham Avenue, near Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center, said Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, he said.

Flamingo road was closed in both directions between Burnham Avenue and Spencer Street, according to a tweet from the Regional Transportation Commission.

#FASTALERT 11/20/2018 10:15 PM Due to a Fatal Crash

Flamingo is Closed in Both Directions between Spencer and Burnham

Use other Routes — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) November 21, 2018

Gordon said about 9 p.m. Tuesday that drivers should expect road closures and lane restrictions in the area for at least four hours.

The pedestrian was crossing Flamingo outside of a marked crosswalk when he was struck by a 2014 Honda. The pedestrian was knocked to the ground, landing in the left lane in front of a 2016 Kia, according to release from police.

The front of the Kia struck the pedestrian. All the drivers stayed at the scene and none showed signs of impairment.

The pedestrian will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

36.114714, -115.123862