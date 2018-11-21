Pedestrian struck, killed by car in central Las Vegas

A pedestrian died after after being hit by a vehicle in the central Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday night, police said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police were called just before 8:30 p.m. to the crash, at Flamingo Road and Burnham Avenue, near Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center, said Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, he said.

Flamingo road was closed in both directions between Burnham Avenue and Spencer Street, according to a tweet from the Regional Transportation Commission.

#FASTALERT 11/20/2018 10:15 PM Due to a Fatal Crash

Flamingo is Closed in Both Directions between Spencer and Burnham

Use other Routes — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) November 21, 2018

Gordon said at about 9 p.m. Tuesday that drivers should expect road closures and lane restrictions in the area for at least four hours.

Further details about the crash were not immediately available.

The pedestrian will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

