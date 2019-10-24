Pedestrian struck, killed by car in northwest Las Vegas ID’d

A 74-year-old man died after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday night in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

Colin Hall was struck by a BMW about 8:10 p.m. while crossing Buffalo Drive just north of Trinity Peak Avenue, near Smoke Ranch Road, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

Hall was taken to University Medical Center, where he died Wednesday night, the coroner’s office said. His death was ruled an accident.

He was crossing Buffalo outside of a marked or implied crosswalk, police said. The man driving the BMW remained at the scene and did not show signs of impairment.

Hall’s death was the 84th traffic-related fatality Metro has investigated this year.

