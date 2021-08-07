Pedestrian struck, killed by motor home in central Las Vegas

The driver remained at the scene and impairment is not suspected, police said.

A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a motor home Saturday morning in central Las Vegas.

The crash occurred just after 10 a.m. at South Eastern Avenue and East Sahara Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Chris Dennis.

The driver remained at the scene and impairment is not suspected, Dennis said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

