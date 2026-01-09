48°F
Pedestrian struck, killed by truck on Interstate 15

The Nevada Highway Patrol investigates a fatal crash Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, on Interstate 15 nea ...
The Nevada Highway Patrol investigates a fatal crash Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, on Interstate 15 near Spring Mountain Road. (RTC FASTCam)
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 9, 2026 - 11:30 am
 

Police are investigating a fatal crash Friday morning involving a pedestrian on northbound Interstate 15 at Spring Mountain, northbound to go westbound ramp.

Troopers responded to the crash site just before 8:35 a.m., according to a Nevada Highway Patrol release. This crash involved a Chevrolet work truck and a male pedestrian. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

The following road closures are in place: I-15 north to Spring Mountain west. I-15 south to Spring Mountain west, and westbound Spring Mountain between the I-15 northbound on ramp and Polaris, Polaris at Spring Mountain.

These road closures will be approximately 3 to 4 hours. Motorists are asked to avoid this area and use alternate routes.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

