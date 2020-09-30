65°F
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in north Las Vegas Valley

Pedestrian struck, killed in northern Las Vegas Valley. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 30, 2020 - 5:26 am
 
Updated September 30, 2020 - 6:44 am

Las Vegas police and the Nevada Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash in the north Las Vegas Valley early Wednesday.

The crash occurred shortly after 4 a.m. near the intersection of Rainbow Boulevard and Rancho Drive.

Police had blocked off all northbound lanes of Rancho. A red vehicle was observed at the crash scene, as were detectives from the Las Vegas police traffic detail.

Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon said in a text message that a “pedestrian walked into the travel lanes and was struck by an oncoming vehicle.”

Gordon said the pedestrian was rushed to a hospital and later died.

“The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and impairment is not suspected,” Gordon said.

Later in the morning it was confirmed that the Nevada Highway Patrol will be taking over the investigation, as it happened in its jurisdiction.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

