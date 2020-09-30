Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in north Las Vegas Valley

Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash in the north valley early Wednesday.

Las Vegas police investigate an auto-pedestrian crash near North Rainbow Boulevard and Rancho Drive on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police investigate an auto-pedestrian crash near North Rainbow Boulevard and Rancho Drive on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police investigate an auto-pedestrian crash near North Rainbow Boulevard and Rancho Drive on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. The crash occurred about 4 a.m. and Rancho Drive was closed for an investigation. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police investigate an auto-pedestrian crash near North Rainbow Boulevard and Rancho Drive on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. The crash occurred about 4 a.m. and Rancho Drive was closed for an investigation. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police and the Nevada Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash in the north Las Vegas Valley early Wednesday.

The crash occurred shortly after 4 a.m. near the intersection of Rainbow Boulevard and Rancho Drive.

Police had blocked off all northbound lanes of Rancho. A red vehicle was observed at the crash scene, as were detectives from the Las Vegas police traffic detail.

Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon said in a text message that a “pedestrian walked into the travel lanes and was struck by an oncoming vehicle.”

Gordon said the pedestrian was rushed to a hospital and later died.

“The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and impairment is not suspected,” Gordon said.

Later in the morning it was confirmed that the Nevada Highway Patrol will be taking over the investigation, as it happened in its jurisdiction.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.