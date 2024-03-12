51°F
Pedestrian struck, killed in central Las Vegas Valley crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 12, 2024 - 4:04 am
 
(Getty Images)
Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash Tuesday morning in the central Las Vegas Valley.

The crash was reported just before 1:15 a.m. near the intersection of West Sahara Avenue and South Valley View Boulevard, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Justin Van Nest.

A gray sedan eastbound on Sahara struck a pedestrian. The vehicle then fled the scene.

Upon arrival of medical personnel, the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, Van Nest said.

East- and westbound lanes of Sahara between Valley View and Rye Street are closed because of debris and the continuing traffic investigation. These restrictions will stay in place until the investigation is completed by Metro’s Traffic Bureau.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

