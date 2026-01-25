34°F
Pedestrian struck, killed in central Las Vegas Valley crash

Police investigate a fatal crash Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026, on East Sahara Avenue east of Paradise ...
Police investigate a fatal crash Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026, on East Sahara Avenue east of Paradise Road in Las Vegas. (RTC FASTCam)
January 25, 2026 - 4:53 am
January 25, 2026 - 4:53 am
 

A man was killed late Saturday night after being struck by a vehicle in the central Las Vegas Valley.

The crash occurred just after 11:55 p.m. on East Sahara Avenue east of Paradise Road, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Matthew Carter. The victim attempted to cross Sahara when an eastbound vehicle hit him.

Medical responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene. There were no signs of impairment on the driver.

Sahara is expected to be closed for hours.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

