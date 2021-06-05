Pedestrian struck, killed in east Las Vegas; witnesses sought

The Nevada Highway Patrol is searching for witnesses to a fatal hit-and-run crash that left a man dead early Saturday.

Investigators are seeking information on an older silver or gray sedan involving in a fatal hit-and-run Saturday, June 5, 2021, on Boulder Highway and U.S. Highway 95 in Las Vegas. The vehicle had a broken right headlamp and front-end damage. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

The crash happened about 2 a.m. Saturday on the U.S. Highway 95 southbound offramp to Boulder Highway, the Highway Patrol said. Investigators believe an older model silver sedan was traveling on the offramp when the car struck a man crossing the road.

Witnesses told troopers that the vehicle ran a red light and struck the man while he was within a marked crosswalk, the Highway Patrol said.

Video surveillance showed the vehicle driving away without stopping down eastbound Lamb Boulevard. The car had a broken right headlamp and front-end damage, the agency said.

The pedestrian was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he died. He will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

#Breaking fatal auto pedestrian crash US95 and Boulder Highway SB off ramp. Expect delays and avoid the area. #DriveSafeNV #LivesAreOnTheLine #NHPSoComm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) June 5, 2021

Further information about the crash was not immediately available.

The Highway Patrol asked anyone with information about the crash or who may have witnessed the sedan near the scene between 2 and 2:30 a.m. to contact the agency at 702-486-4100. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

