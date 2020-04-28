Pedestrian struck, killed in southeast Las Vegas Valley

Tropicana is closed in both directions between Sacks and Nellis for the investigation.

A pedestrian was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash Monday night in the southeast Las Vegas Valley.

The pedestrian was crossing East Tropicana Avenue at Morris Street, east of Nellis Boulevard, when the crash occurred around 8:20 p.m., according to Metro Lt. David Gordon.

A red or orange SUV, possibly a Chevy Tahoe, was the vehicle involved, Gordon said.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital and later pronounced deceased at hospital.

Tropicana is closed in both directions between Sacks Drive and Nellis for the investigation.

