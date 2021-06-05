Pedestrian struck, killed in southeast Las Vegas Valley
The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash that happened early Saturday.
The crash happened at U.S. Highway 95 and the southbound Boulder Highway off ramp, the Highway Patrol said in a tweet posted about 3:30 a.m.
Further information about the crash was not immediately available.
#Breaking fatal auto pedestrian crash US95 and Boulder Highway SB off ramp. Expect delays and avoid the area. #DriveSafeNV #LivesAreOnTheLine #NHPSoComm
— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) June 5, 2021
The person killed will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.
