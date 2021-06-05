86°F
Pedestrian struck, killed in southeast Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 5, 2021 - 7:39 am
 
Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash that happened early Saturday.

The crash happened at U.S. Highway 95 and the southbound Boulder Highway off ramp, the Highway Patrol said in a tweet posted about 3:30 a.m.

Further information about the crash was not immediately available.

The person killed will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

