Pedestrian struck, killed in southeast Las Vegas Valley

August 11, 2022 - 3:58 pm
 
Updated August 11, 2022 - 5:26 pm
A deadly week for pedestrians in the Las Vegas Valley continued Thursday as a woman who was struck by a vehicle in the morning later died.

The crash was first reported just after 11:10 a.m. on East Tropicana Avenue near Morris Street, according to the Metropolitan Police Department traffic page. The vehicle left the scene but police were able to track down and detain the driver, Metro spokesman Larry Hadfield said.

The woman was crossing over Tropicana Avenue outside of a marked crosswalk. A 2011 Hyundai Sonata was heading east on Tropicana and struck the woman projecting her forward, according to police.

Police arrested the driver of the Hyundai, David Phillips, 72, of Las Vegas, after he showed signs of impairment. He faces charges of DUI and hit-and-run, police said.

The woman was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center and died Thursday afternoon.

Tropicana remains closed between South Nellis Boulevard and Andover Drive for the investigation.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

