Pedestrian struck, killed in southeastern Las Vegas Valley

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed Sunday night in the southeastern Las Vegas Valley.

(Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas police said at 10:57 p.m. a 62-year-old man was crossing Eastern Avenue at East Sunset Road when he was struck by a 2007 Ford Focus traveling southbound on Eastern. The pedestrian was in a marked crosswalk but was walking against a do-not-walk pedestrian symbol when he was struck, police said.

The pedestrian died at the scene. The driver of the Ford, a 41-year-old Las Vegas man, remained at the scene and impairment is not suspected.

The death is the 58th traffic-related fatality of 2021 in Las Vegas police jurisdiction.

