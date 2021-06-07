81°F
Pedestrian struck, killed in southeastern Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 7, 2021 - 5:03 am
 
(Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed Sunday night in the southeastern Las Vegas Valley.

Las Vegas police said at 10:57 p.m. a 62-year-old man was crossing Eastern Avenue at East Sunset Road when he was struck by a 2007 Ford Focus traveling southbound on Eastern. The pedestrian was in a marked crosswalk but was walking against a do-not-walk pedestrian symbol when he was struck, police said.

The pedestrian died at the scene. The driver of the Ford, a 41-year-old Las Vegas man, remained at the scene and impairment is not suspected.

The death is the 58th traffic-related fatality of 2021 in Las Vegas police jurisdiction.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

