Pedestrian struck, killed in western Las Vegas Valley crash

Police investigate a fatal crash involving a pedestrian Wednesday, March 25, 2020, near the intersection of Buffalo and Washington in Las Vegas. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed in a crash Wednesday night in the west valley.

At about 7:45 p.m., officers were called near the intersection of Buffalo Drive and Washington Avenue. Metro Lt. Dustin Butler said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

The Nevada Highway Patrol was taking over the investigation, Butler said.

NHP said no impairment was suspected of the driver.

The victim was a while male adult.

