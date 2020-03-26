Pedestrian struck, killed in western Las Vegas Valley crash
At 7:45 p.m., police were called near the intersection of Buffalo Drive and Washington Avenue.
Las Vegas police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed in a crash Wednesday night in the west valley.
At about 7:45 p.m., officers were called near the intersection of Buffalo Drive and Washington Avenue. Metro Lt. Dustin Butler said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.
The Nevada Highway Patrol was taking over the investigation, Butler said.
NHP said no impairment was suspected of the driver.
The victim was a while male adult.
