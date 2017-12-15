Pedestrian struck, killed on I-15 near Las Vegas Strip

The man was struck by a vehicle just before 5:30 a.m. on southbound I-15 near Tropicana Avenue, the Nevada Highway Patrol says.

A pedestrian was struck and killed on Interstate 15 near Tropicana Avenue Friday morning, Dec. 15, 2017.(RTC FAST Cameras)

A pedestrian was killed Friday morning on Interstate 15 near the Las Vegas Strip.

The man was struck by a vehicle just before 5:30 a.m. on southbound I-15 near Tropicana Avenue, according to Nevada Highway Patrol spokesman Jason Buratczuk. The three left lanes of the highway were closed during the investigation, causing major backups on the freeway before reopening shortly after 8 a.m.

The driver who struck the man stayed at the scene and did not show signs of impairment, Buratczuk said.

The pedestrian will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office once his family has been notified.

