Pedestrian struck, killed on I-15 near Las Vegas Strip

By Rachel Crosby Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 9, 2017 - 9:45 pm
 

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Interstate 15 late Tuesday.

The crash happened just before 8:50 p.m. on northbound I-15, just south of the Sahara Avenue exit, Nevada Highway Patrol spokeswoman Chelsea Stuenkel said.

The pedestrian was declared dead on scene.

As of 9:30 p.m., it was unclear why the pedestrian was in the roadway. The driver of the blue Jeep involved stayed on scene and cooperated with police.

All northbound lanes of I-15 were temporarily shut down between Flamingo Road and Sahara as troopers investigated.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter.

