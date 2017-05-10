Pedestrian struck, killed on I-15 near Las Vegas Strip

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Interstate 15 late Tuesday.
The crash happened just before 8:50 p.m. on northbound I-15, just south of the Sahara Avenue exit, Nevada Highway Patrol spokeswoman Chelsea Stuenkel said.
The pedestrian was declared dead on scene.
As of 9:30 p.m., it was unclear why the pedestrian was in the roadway. The driver of the blue Jeep involved stayed on scene and cooperated with police.
All northbound lanes of I-15 were temporarily shut down between Flamingo Road and Sahara as troopers investigated.
W Sahara Ave & I-15, Las Vegas, NV 89102