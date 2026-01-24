Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after crash near Reid airport

New affordable-housing complex being built in downtown Las Vegas

Police investigate a crash involving a pedestrian Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, at the intersection of University Center and East Naples drives in Las Vegas. (RTC FASTCam)

A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash Saturday morning near Harry Reid International Airport.

The crash occurred just before 6:20 a.m. at the intersection of University Center and East Naples drives, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Church.

Traffic will be affected in that area for the next several hours. The public is asked to find alternate routes and avoid the area.

