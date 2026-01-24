Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after crash near Reid airport
A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash Saturday morning near Harry Reid International Airport.
The crash occurred just before 6:20 a.m. at the intersection of University Center and East Naples drives, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Church.
Traffic will be affected in that area for the next several hours. The public is asked to find alternate routes and avoid the area.
