51°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after crash near Reid airport

Police investigate a crash involving a pedestrian Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, at the intersection ...
Police investigate a crash involving a pedestrian Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, at the intersection of University Center and East Naples drives in Las Vegas. (RTC FASTCam)
More Stories
Visitors to the Las Vegas Strip traverse Las Vegas Boulevard in March 2024. (Las Vegas Review-J ...
Strong winds arrive in Las Vegas. But at least there’s no bitter cold, snow
(Getty Images)
Woman sues LDS church, alleging years of sexual abuse by priest
An artist's rendering of the 51-unit affordable-housing complex that Nevada HAND is building at ...
New affordable-housing complex being built in downtown Las Vegas
CFP Executive Director Rich Clark holds a lightbulb used on the "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" ...
Q&A: CFP leader talks Vegas title game in ’27, potentially expanding playoff field
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 24, 2026 - 9:29 am
 

A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash Saturday morning near Harry Reid International Airport.

The crash occurred just before 6:20 a.m. at the intersection of University Center and East Naples drives, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Church.

Traffic will be affected in that area for the next several hours. The public is asked to find alternate routes and avoid the area.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES