53°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

Pedestrian suffers serious injuries in crash near Nellis Air Force Base

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 8, 2024 - 7:58 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pedestrian suffered serious injuries following a Friday night crash in the far northeast valley.

A vehicle hit the pedestrian about 7:15 p.m. at Craig Road and Aviation Street, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Miguel Ibarra said.

The pedestrian’s injuries “appear to be life threatening,” Ibarra said.

The crash site is near Nellis Air Force Base.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Pedestrian not in crosswalk killed in south Las Vegas crash
Pedestrian not in crosswalk killed in south Las Vegas crash
Death of teen killed in minibike crash ruled accident by coroner’s office
Death of teen killed in minibike crash ruled accident by coroner’s office
Black History Month Festival helps ‘ensure our legacy is known’
Black History Month Festival helps ‘ensure our legacy is known’
Police identify teen who died in double-fatal crash in east Las Vegas
Police identify teen who died in double-fatal crash in east Las Vegas
How a disappointing trip to the library led to Nevada’s first African American museum
How a disappointing trip to the library led to Nevada’s first African American museum
Clark County kicks off 2024 with a near 70% spike in traffic fatalities
Clark County kicks off 2024 with a near 70% spike in traffic fatalities