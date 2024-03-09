Pedestrian suffers serious injuries in crash near Nellis Air Force Base

A pedestrian suffered serious injuries following a Friday night crash in the far northeast valley.

A vehicle hit the pedestrian about 7:15 p.m. at Craig Road and Aviation Street, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Miguel Ibarra said.

The pedestrian’s injuries “appear to be life threatening,” Ibarra said.

The crash site is near Nellis Air Force Base.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

