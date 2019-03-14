Pedestrian taken to hospital after central Las Vegas crash

One person was injured in an auto-pedestrian crash in the central valley Thursday morning.
About 3 a.m. the Metropolitan Police Department responded to the area of Maryland Parkway and East Flamingo Road after reports of a person struck by a vehicle, Metro Lt. William Matchko said.
One person was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. Their injuries are unknown at this time.
No further information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
